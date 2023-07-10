The Amtrak train that hit a pedestrian in Kalamazoo on July 10, 2023.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a train in Kalamazoo Monday morning, police said.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on the train tracks that run south of Michigan Drive between Drake Road and Howard Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released little information. The pedestrian’s name was not released.

Amtrak confirmed its westbound Wolverine 351 from Pontiac to Chicago was stopped on the tracks about 3 miles from the downtown Kalamazoo train station. It said none of its staff members or passengers were injured, though it noted a medical examiner was called to the scene.

With Wolverine 351 stopped on the tracks, eastbound Wolverine 350 and westbound Blue Water Train 365 were also delayed. You can track Amtrak trains on its interactive map online or on Twitter.