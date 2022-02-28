Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car near Kalamazoo Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of W. Mosel Avenue and Douglas Avenue in Kalamazoo Township.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department released few details about the circumstances surrounding the crash, but said officers called to the scene found the pedestrian unresponsive on the side of the road. The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital but died.

That person’s name was not released Monday morning.

The driver wasn’t hurt. Police say neither alcohol nor drugs were involved.