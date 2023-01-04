KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 7 p.m. Tuesday that officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and N. Burdick Street.

When officers arrived, they found an injured 61-year-old Kalamazoo resident in the roadway. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where they are listed in critical condition, according to KDPS.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said.

KDPS said alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.