The scene of a crash where 2 pedestrians were hit by a vehicle on Sprinkle Road, courtesy of Portage Department of Public Safety. (July 23, 2022)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Portage, police say.

Around 5:30 p.m., Portage Department of Public Safety posted on its Facebook page that police were on the scene of the crash, at the intersection of Sprinkle Road and Zylman Avenue. They say a vehicle hit two pedestrians. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Southbound Sprinkle Road at Zylman Avenue was shut down immediately following the crash. The department said officers were investigating. It advised drivers to find another route.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.