Kalamazoo teams work to limit spread of parvovirus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An outbreak of canine parvovirus is causing concerns and led to the cancellation of an event in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Humane Society says three dogs have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. The Humane Society and SPCA of Southwest Michigan are working to vaccinate animals at a homeless encampment believed to be at the center of the outbreak.

Officials also assured people living at the encampment they did not intend to confiscate any dogs.

There are rumors at the camp Animal Control is going to take dogs. That is not true. People are hiding their dogs or leaving the encampment because they’re afraid to lose them. — Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) August 26, 2021

The SPCA canceled its Bark in the Park event, which was scheduled to be held at Fairmount Dog Park on Thursday, because of the outbreak.

“After speaking with animal control and getting information on the outbreak, we cannot guarantee the safety of our dogs and the communities pets. We can’t with good conscience have an event that puts our loved ones at risk,” the SPCA wrote in a Wednesday Facebook post.

Parvovirus infections attack dogs’ intestinal tracts. The virus can cause abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea, and in severe cases can devolve into septic shock and cause death, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. If your dog is experiencing those symptoms, you should call your vet.

It can be spread between dogs or through contact with things that have been contaminated including feces, kennels and food bowls, or by people who have been in contact with contamination.