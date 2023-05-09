KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A stretch of Sprinkle Road will be closed for repairs through most of May, according to the road commission.

Both lanes of Sprinkle Road at the railroad crossing just north of the intersection with N Avenue/Kilgore Road will be closed starting May 12 so the railroad company can make improvements to the crossing. It will be closed until about the end of May, according to the Kalamazoo County Road Commission.

Traffic will be detoured to Cork Street, Portage Road and Kilgore Road.

The closure is part of a larger project to update South Sprinkle Road between I-94 and N Avenue/Kilgore Road with asphalt milling and resurfacing, ramp upgrades, curb and gutter work and storm sewer improvements. That project is expected to be completed by June 30, weather permitting.