OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A couple of roundabout projects just west of Kalamazoo have been given the green light.

The two roundabouts will be on Parkview Avenue at the corners of 11th and 12th streets in Oshtemo Township, according to the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County.

While it is not one of the busier roads in the county, the two-lane road is typically used to avoid traffic on Stadium Drive near US-131, which commission staff said has led to backups.

“There was a lot of high-congestion, high-traffic incidents,” road commission spokesperson Sarah Phillips said. “Our traffic engineer, every year, looks for safety improvement funding opportunities and this was identified as a major one.”

The road commission says roundabouts improve safety and reduce congestion.

The cost for both projects totals just over $1 million, with more than half of that covered by safety grant funds.

Crews will build the roundabouts next summer.