PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Parchment received an $800,000 federal grant to help clean up a former paper mill site.

In a news release on Tuesday, Fishbeck — a West Michigan-based environmental and engineering services firm — said the city received the grant through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Load Fund, and Cleanup Grant program.

According to Fishbeck, the grant will help fund the assessment, planning, cleanup and preparation of a portion of the former Crown Vantage paper mill site for possible residential development.

The release said that the first several months of the five-year grant period will be focused on preparation before the onsite investigation and cleanup work can begin in 2024-2026.

“We are extremely excited to be receiving this Multipurpose Grant from the EPA,” Parchment Mayor Robert Britigan III said in a news release. “It will be a catalyst for cleaning up and preparing our mill property for sustainable development into the future.”

The Crown Vantage paper mill closed in 2000. There were plans to redevelop the site by a private developer, but the plans did not happen, so the city took back the property in 2020, according to Fishbeck.