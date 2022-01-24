Parchment Middle and High Schools going virtual

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Parchment High School and Parchment Middle School are going virtual due to staffing issues and COVID-19.

The school system was closed Monday due to staff illness and other staffing issues, the school’s superintendent said in a letter to parents. The district is seeing a large increase in COVID-19 cases.

Parchment High School will switch to virtual learning for the rest of the week. Parchment Middle School will switch to virtual learning on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will return to in-person learning on Thursday.

The district’s elementary schools will return to in-person learning Tuesday.

While the schools are virtual, both middle school and high school students can stop by the high school from 11 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

“These changes to programming come as a last resort,” Superintendent Jason Misner said in the letter. “These changes in programming allow for education to continue with our current staff outages.”