KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested for threatening a relative with a firearm in Kalamazoo Township.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department said the victim called 911 around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to report that she was threatened by a relative with a firearm on Haymac Drive near the intersection of E. G Avenue.

The victim was able to safely get away, but the suspect was still inside the house with the firearm. Kalamazoo Metro SWAT help officers to get the suspect to surrender and taken into custody without incident, according to KTPD.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Parchment man, was arrested on felonious assault with a firearm and an outstanding warrant. He was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.