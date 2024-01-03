PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Parchment’s library is encouraging residents to learn more about the state through the Great Michigan Read program.

Every two years, the program picks a book “to connect Michigan residents by deepening readers’ understanding of our state, our society, and our humanity,” Parchment Community Library said in a Wednesday release.

This year, the library has chosen “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley. According to her website, Boulley is the daughter of a firekeeper herself and grew up in Bahweting in Sault Ste. Marie and now lives in Southwest Michigan. She explains a firekeeper is someone “who strikes ceremonial fires at spiritual activities in the tribal community and ensures protocols are followed, while providing cultural teachings through stories told around the fire.”

“Firekeeper’s Daughter” follows Daunis Fontaine, a “biracial, unenrolled tribal member and the product of a scandal,” as her family faces a tragedy.

The Great Michigan Read program will kick off on Jan. 8 with a launch party from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Library patrons can pick up a reader’s guide and bookmark, and enter to win a free copy of the book.

Later this month on Jan. 27, Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians nation citizen Madalene Big Bear will give a presentation on Potawatomi food traditions. The presentation will start at 10:30 a.m.

On Feb. 12, the final day of Great Michigan Read, there will be a book discussion at 6 p.m.

For more information, go to parchmentlibrary.org.