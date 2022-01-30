Parchment HS goes virtual due to staffing shortages

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Parchment High School will be going virtual through Wednesday due to staffing shortages.

In a letter sent to families on Sunday, school officials said that students are expected to log into their classes on time as attendance will be taken each hour. Each teacher will have a Google link posted and work will be posted in Google classroom.

“Some of the teaching staff are out with COVID and will be unable to be present in a google meet. They will communicate directly with their students to inform them of the expectations for class that day,” the letter said.

Students who are involved in KAMSC, EMC, EFE, EFA, Dual Enrollment, etc. are expected to continue to attend in-person classes as normal. The letter said off campus transportation will run as usual.

Athletics and extra-curricular activities will continue to be held as normal, unless otherwise noted. All athletes will need to attend all classes to be able to participate, the letter said.

Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in the cafeteria. Students are asked to use the athletic entrance to the building only.

School officials said they will reevaluate the staffing situation on Wednesday and make a decision for Thursday and Friday.