Parchment High School closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’ after alleged threat

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Parchment High School closed Thursday “out of an abundance of caution” after receiving an alleged threat before school started.

“The school closure will allow us to further investigate this allegation and ensure the safety of students and staff prior to their return to school,” a letter to families said.

Superintendent Jason Misner said that the threat was reportedly overheard in the high school and doesn’t impact other buildings in the district.

“The safety and security of our students and staff remains our top priority. We work very closely with the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department in all matters of school safety and security. We take all potential threats and allegations seriously and will continue to work with law enforcement in our investigation,” Misner said.

The district said that it will keep families updated on the investigation.