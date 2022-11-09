KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police tracked down two stolen cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said.

Around 3 a.m., deputies were informed that an Oshtemo resident’s pickup truck was possibly carjacked in Allegan County. The owner told deputies the truck had been stolen overnight. The owner was able to track the truck, leading deputies and Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers to the vehicle.

When officers found it, they said the truck was traveling with another vehicle that had been stolen from the Plainwell area. Both vehicles fled police. Eventually, KDPS officers found and arrested the drivers of both vehicles.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said it is still investigating the thefts.