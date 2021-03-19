Outdoor Kalamazoo Art Hop planned for April

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Art Hop is back.

The annual downtown Kalamazoo event to showcase local art returns April 2.

It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside in booths along Bates Alley and the South Kalamazoo Mall. That’s with in the Downtown Social District, so people who stop by can enjoy a drink.

The once-monthly Art Hop was virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic. If you can’t make it in person this summer, you’ll still be able to check out some local art online.

“I am so excited to safely return to an in-person Art Hop,” Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo Programs Director Bianca Washington-Ciungan said in a Friday statement. “I am grateful that we have been able to present a virtual option successfully, but there’s nothing like being able to support our artists and businesses in a face-to-face fashion.”

If you want to be part of the May Art Hop, you can apply online by April 5. There is a $50 participation fee.