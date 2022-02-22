‘Our best tribute’: Sgt. Proxmire’s wife supports memorial highway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Lawmakers are working to designate part of US-131 in Kalamazoo County in memory of Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, who was shot and killed by a suspect during a chase last August.

House Bill 5720 would rename US-131 from West U Avenue to mile marker 35 as the “Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.” The Michigan House Transportation Committee unanimously voted to approve the bill Tuesday, which will now go to the full House for a vote.

“While nothing can every truly express our grief and gratitude for his sacrifice, we do want to honor his memory for years to come by establishing a memorial highway in his name,” bill sponsor Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, said during a committee hearing on the bill.

An undated courtesy photo of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Proxmire.

Ryan Proxmire’s wife, Roanna Proxmire, also spoke during the hearing. She said her husband had thought it was important to designate a portion of I-94 to Kalamazoo Officer Eric Zapata when he died.

“When the Officer Eric Zapata highway sign went up, I remember us driving by it and mentioning to him how hard that must be for that family to always have that reminder. Ryan’s response to that was, ‘Sure, it’s hard for them, but think of the public and how they need to be reminded and remember what happened,'” she said during the hearing.

She said whenever they went on road trips and passed a memorial sign, Ryan Proxmire would look that person up.

She said the designation would be important for the community.

“It’s a reminder of who we are in our communities and what we represent. The memorial — although we do not need it, our family doesn’t need that reminder — it is important for our community and our public to never forget. That sign and his name on that sign represents who he was to his community. The people who knew him and dealt with him will see that and be reminded,” she said. “Ultimately that is our best tribute to him.”

She said the cost of adding signs to the highway has already been covered by donations.

Ryan Proxmire was posthumously promoted to sergeant. His parents and Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller also attended the hearing.