Oshtemo Twp. Dunham’s robbed at gunpoint

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a suspect in a Thursday armed robbery at Dunham’s Sports Store in Oshtemo Township.

Around noon, emergency crews were sent to Dunham’s Sports Store after it was reported that the store was robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman.

Investigators identified the man who was later found and arrested. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the man has confessed to the crime, and deputies are pursuing armed robbery charges.

The sheriff’s office said it is still looking for the woman. She is described as white and in her early to mid-thirties. She has dark hair, is between 5’5″ and 5’7″ and weighs between 120 to 140 lbs. She is believed to be a local resident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.