OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are looking for one of the suspects who opened fire in a liquor store parking lot just west of Kalamazoo last week.

The shooting happened Feb. 23 outside the Bronco Liquor Store at W. KL Avenue and Drake Road in Oshtemo Township.

Witnesses told the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office that there was one victim and two suspects. Both left the scene after the shots were fired. Sheriff Richard Fuller said deputies have identified and arrested one of the suspects.

The sheriff said there was some sort of interaction inside the liquor store before the shooting. Fuller said the suspects followed the victim out of the store, drew their guns and opened fire.

Fuller said there were plenty of cars passing by on Drake Road that could have been hit by gunfire.

“We want people to understand that we’re seeing a number of shootings in the community,” Fuller said. “I’m asking for any possible victims that may have found evidence on their vehicle of a bullet mark or who may have seen something or heard something … to come forward to the sheriff’s office.”

Investigators are also asking for help to identify the second suspect. The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos and video showing what happened in the hopes of finding that suspect,any witnesses and any vehicles that may have been struck by gunfire.

“In the middle of the day in parking lot next to a busy road, these things happen. And this is why we talk all the time about trying to remove as many guns from the streets as we can,” Fuller said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.