KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has lifted a temporary injunction telling Portage Northern High School to move its graduation date to accommodate a Jewish student.

The injunction was lifted Monday. That means the high school will not be forced to move its graduation date while a lawsuit moves through the courts.

The lawsuit, which was filed March 27 by Portage Northern senior Minaleah Koffron, said the school violated her constitutional rights when it scheduled graduation on May 26. That date is also the Jewish holy day of Shavuot.

Koffron’s lawsuit alleged there were also previous instances in which the school scheduled important events on Jewish holidays, even though she said her parents routinely provided a list of those dates.

Her lawsuit asks the court to force the district to move graduation, not repeat similar scheduling and award Koffron at least $25,000 in damages.

The first federal court hearing is scheduled for April 20.