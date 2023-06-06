KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The pool at Upjohn Park in Kalamazoo will open a day later than expected because of a maintenance problem.

Kik Pool was scheduled to open Wednesday. It will now open Thursday because of a mechanical issue with the pool’s water pump, according to the Kalamazoo parks department. The pump has been replaced and the pool needs a final inspection before it can open to the public.

“We regret this short delay, but need to make sure we’re ready to go for a safe and fun season,” said Chad Wendt, Recreation Manager with Kalamazoo, in a release. “We know everyone is excited to get in the water and we appreciate your patience. It will be worth the wait!”

For more information, visit the Kalamazoo Parks website.