One person recovering after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting in Kalamazoo Sunday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were called to East Stockbridge Avenue near March Street around 11:30 a.m. for the report of shots fired.

A short time later, a victim showed up at the hospital with injuries from a gunshot wound.

The victim is expected to recover.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident involving recent gun violence is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.