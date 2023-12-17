KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot Saturday in Kalamazoo, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Royce Avenue and Ferndale Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot. The condition of the victim is unknown and no names have been released.

There’s no word on any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The investigation is ongoing.