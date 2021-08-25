One of three suspects in 2020 double homicide enters plea

Police investigating an incident at the Oak Tree Apartments in Kalamazoo Township on Dec. 29, 2020.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has entered into a plea deal Wednesday in the December 2020 deaths of two people in Kalamazoo Township.

Tonesha Taylor-McMillon pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of a felony. Charges of two counts of homicide and one count of home invasion will be dropped at Taylor-McMillon’s sentencing.

Tonesha Taylor-McMillon was arrested in February in connection to the December 2020 killings of Katoya McPherson and Floyd Brasher. The two were killed in their home at Oak Tree apartments off of Nazareth Road near Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township.

Neighbors heard shots fired that night, but no one called police. Someone did call police the next day after noticing the apartment’s glass door was shattered. Police then found the victim’s bodies.

D-Angelo Davis and Tikario McMillon were also charged in the killings.

Taylor-McMillon’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.