One man dead; another injured after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An early morning shooting in Kalamazoo has left one man dead and another injured.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened on Woodbury Avenue near Ada Street around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they were called for a shots fired complaint and when they arrived, they found a 41-year-old Kalamazoo man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he died.

Authorities say a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man was hit by a stray bullet that went through a house nearby on Florence Street near Burrell Avenue. That man was also taken to the hospital by ambulance but is expected to survive.

“We send our deepest condolences to the friends, family members, and loved ones of the man who lost his life this morning in more senseless gun violence in our community,” said David Boysen, Deputy Chief of KDPS. “We must all work together to put an end to gun violence in Kalamazoo. That’s why I am urging anyone with information about what happened in this situation to come forward and help us find the people responsible for this terrible crime.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.