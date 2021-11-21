One injured after drive-by shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened at 1:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hotop Avenue near Riverview Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid to the victim, conducted interviews, and searched the area for evidence.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are still actively investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.