KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crashed into a Kalamazoo strip club Monday.

It happened at the Deja Vu Showgirls Kalamazoo Strip Club, located on Ravine Road near Douglas Avenue.

The scene after a vehicle crashed into the Deja Vu in Kalamazoo on April 11, 2022.

The car crashed into the building, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8. Three people were minorly injured.

Police say one person is in custody.