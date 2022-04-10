KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Kalamazoo Sunday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Vernon Court near Portage Street. Officers responding to the shooting found the man with gunshot wounds, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

The 35-year-old was brought to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information should contact KDPS at 337.8139 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.