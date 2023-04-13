COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in critical condition after a crash near Kalamazoo Thursday.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of East N Avenue and South 31st Street. A car with three people inside crashed, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from Kalamazoo, was brought to the hospital with critical injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Her passengers, an 11-year-old and a 4-year-old, were both brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

East N Avenue was closed for two hours due to the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.