KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after crashing into a tree near Kalamazoo Monday, police say.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of W. Main Street near Pinehurst Boulevard in Kalamazoo Township. A driver crashed into a tree, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department said in a Tuesday release.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, died from his injuries, police say.

They say he was the only person in the vehicle. Police have not released his name pending notification of next of kin.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269.567.7523 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.