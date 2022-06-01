OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver died in a crash near Kalamazoo Monday.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of South 9th Street and Tall Oaks Drive in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday release. Two vehicles crashed near the intersection.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.