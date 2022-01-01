One dead after head-on crash near Kalamazoo

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead after a crash near Kalamazoo.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Sprinkle Road just north of E. Michigan Avenue Saturday.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles crashed head-on. A 27-year-old Kalamazoo resident driving north on Sprinkle Road died at the crash site. In the other vehicle, a driver and passenger, both 22-years-old from Kalamazoo, were taken to the hospital. The passenger has serious injuries, and the driver has minor injuries.
Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.