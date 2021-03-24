One arrested, others sought after shots fired in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Shots were fired in Kalamazoo on Tuesday, hitting multiple businesses.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the call after multiple people reported hearing gunshots around 6:42 p.m. in downtown Vine neighborhood around Ranney Street and S. Westnedge Avenue.

Witnesses saw a van speeding away from the area and one suspect running.

Officers found and arrested the running suspect after they tried to get into a vehicle. The suspect, a juvenile, was found with the gun used in the shooting police say. The gun has since been recovered.

Multiple buildings were struck during the shooting. One business owner reported their gas meter was leaking after being hit, but police were able to shut it off.

The arrested juvenile is being held at Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

Police are still working to identify additional suspects, a spokesperson for the city said. They are also searching for the suspect’s vehicle, possibly a dark green Chrysler Town and Country with a broken rear windshield wiper and missing wheel cover.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating the suspect’s vehicle and identifying the other suspects. Anyone with information can contact KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.