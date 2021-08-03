Olympic gold medalist partners with Ascension to promote women’s health

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Olympic gold medalist Shannon Miller is using her platform to promote women’s health. She’s partnering with the health care company, Ascension, for the campaign.

Miller has won seven Olympic medals. She was a member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, dubbed the ‘Magnificent Seven,’ that won gold during the 1996 Olympics.

Years after retiring from the sport, she faced a battle she never expected: being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Miller says she almost delayed the routine doctor’s appointment where she was diagnosed, but because she didn’t, this saved her life.

Now 10 years cancer free, Miller is partnering with Ascension to encourage other women to take care of themselves.

“I think often women, we tend to put everyone and everything else first and tend to drop our focus on ourselves down to the bottom of the ladder, and we need to make our health a priority; we need to move it up on the to-do list,” said Miller.

The marketing campaign includes television ads during the Tokyo summer games and beyond, and an email campaign focused on important health screenings for women.

More information can be found online.