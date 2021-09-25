Officials: Be wary of smoke during burn training near Schoolcraft

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are warning of a burn training that is happening near Schoolcraft on Saturday.

At about 9 a.m., the South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority will be conducting a training burn in Schoolcraft Township at the old Plainsman Motel near US-131 and W U Avenue.

The burn is expected to last most of the day, the fire authority said, adding that smoke could blow across the highway at times.

Emergency vehicles will be entering and exiting US-131 near the building, SKCFA said.

They are asking people to use caution if they are in the area during that time.