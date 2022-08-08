An undated photo provided by the Portage Department of Public Safety shows Billy Brown.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Public safety officers in Portage are asking for the community’s help in tracking down a missing 77-year-old man with medical conditions.

Officers say Billy Brown is beginning to develop memory loss and needs an oxygen tank to breathe. Brown also cannot speak, so he relies on pen and paper to communicate.

Brown was reported missing by his family around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen around 4:45 p.m. that day, leaving his Portage home in a gray 2003 Dodge Dakota with the Michigan license plate of DYY 2931.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269.488.8911.