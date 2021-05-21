Officer shoots, injures person in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say one of their officers shot and wounded a person in the city’s Northside neighborhood early Friday.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Florence Street at Burrell Avenue, west of N. Westnedge Avenues.

The person, a 47-year-old from Kalamazoo whose name was not released later Friday, was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the situation started with a separate shooting in the neighborhood around 11 p.m. Thursday. In that case, one person was shot and injured but refused medical care from police and wouldn’t say what happened.

Officers stayed in the area. Around 2 a.m., an officer heard yelling and then saw an argument happening in the same place where the earlier victim had been found.

The officer approached and was told one of the people involved had a gun. Spotting it, the officer ordered the person to drop the weapon. Police say the person didn’t give up the gun, so the officer opened fire.

One shot was fired, hitting the person in the hip.

KDPS says the officer secured the gun and then started helping the person who had been shot.

KDPS released images of the gun, which had an extended magazine and was loaded, the department says.

Photos released by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety show the gun they say a person was carrying before being shot by a police officer in the early hours of May 21, 2021.

Michigan State Police have been called in to investigate the shooting. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor will then decide whether the shooting was warranted. The officer involved, whose name wasn’t released, is on administrative leave while the process is underway. All of that is standard procedure.