KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot by an officer in Kalamazoo Sunday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m. an officer shot one person on South Westnedge Avenue near Minor Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The condition of the person shot is unknown.

No officers are injured.

South Westnedge Avenue is closed at West Vine Street until further notice, dispatch said. Drivers and residents are advised to avoid the area.

There is no further threat to the public, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley said.

The department of public safety will be conducting an administrative investigation. State police will be conducting a criminal investigation.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.