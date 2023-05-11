COMSTOCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Fresh off the heels of its annual spring celebration, Bell’s Brewery has announced a new Oberon variety pack to spice up the summer.

The 12-packs are currently only available at Bell’s General Store in Kalamazoo, but a representative for the brewery confirmed to News 8 that the variety packs will start shipping to other retailers at the end of the month.

They include three cans of four different Oberon brews. The original Oberon Ale and the Cherry Oberon have a 5.8% alcohol by volume, while the Mango Habanero Oberon has 6% ABV and the Citrus Oberon has a 7.5% ABV.

The Oberon variety packs will be sold across Bell’s entire footprint, which currently includes 49 of the 50 states (sorry, Hawaii). However, supplies will be limited. The variety packs are expected to be available through July.

Oberon was first brewed in 1992 as Solsun. The release of the citrusy, summer ale became a local tradition to celebrate the end of winter across West Michigan and helped cement Bell’s Brewery as one of the state’s leading craft brewers.

“It just became this juggernaut that took on a life of its own … especially in Michigan where we have long, arduous winters,” Founder Larry Bell told Hop Culture in 2021. “When Oberon came out (in the spring), people saw it as a celebration of having survived winter and summer coming.”

Last year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared March 21 — the first full day of astronomical spring — as Oberon Day, marking the 30th anniversary of the beer’s first release.