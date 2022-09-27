GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A nurse has been sentenced to years of probation and thousands of dollars in fines after she pleaded guilty to tampering with fentanyl at a Kalamazoo County hospital in 2020.

Alison Renee Marshall of Sturgis was sentenced to five years of probation and a $5,000 fine on Wednesday, court documents say.

She pleaded guilty to tampering with vials of liquid fentanyl at the hospital where she worked, knowing that patients would be placed in danger, according to court records. During July and August of 2020, Marshall, a registered nurse, removed liquid fentanyl and replaced it with saline solution. It was noticed in August by another nurse working in the interventional radiology unit, according to court documents.

The hospital staff’s pharmacist did an investigation and found that several fentanyl vials had caps that had been glued back on. FDA lab tests showed that the vials were diluted, only containing 3% or less of the drug, court documents say.

Marshall admitted to both hospital staff and federal court that she was taking the fentanyl for her own use and knew that patients would be given the diluted fentanyl, according to court documents.

“When asked about whether she considered the impact on the patients, the Defendant stated that she did think of the patients and hoped the patients would get the real medication and that her saline would be wasted,” the plea agreement read.