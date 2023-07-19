KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — For its second year, a one-day camp is connecting Western Michigan’s student-athletes with kids and adults with disabilities, giving them a chance to play and connect through a sport they love.

Based on new friendships made last year and old ones that go back earlier, the Western Michigan’s men’s basketball team and nonprofit Beautiful Lives Project agreed it was a no-brainer to bring it back this year.

“It’s always great to have a first event somewhere, but it’s always great to come back,” said Bryce Weiler, who co-founded the nonprofit.

According to Weiler, the Broncos helped 50 kids and adults with disabilities up their game with some drills and activities.

“Everyone had such a great time last year, that they told their friends,” Weiler said. “They were able to get me some sign-ups without me having to contact anyone. They just signed themselves up through hearing from others.”

Before coming to WMU, Assistant Coach Jeff Rutter knew Weiler from his time at Drake.

“We just stayed in contact,” said Rutter. “Last year, when (Head) Coach (Dwayne) Stephens got the job and I jumped aboard with them, Bryce had reached out. Coach Stephens, without hesitation … was all in. It was a great camp last year and just as good, if not better, this year.”

“For us to have an opportunity to impact, be a part of their day and see all of the smiles today and how much they enjoy being out there with our guys was priceless,” said Stephens.

Among the participants was Katie Basch’s son, Jack, who is diagnosed with schizencephaly, a rare neurological disorder. She told us having this opportunity and seeing him smile is priceless.

“He is absolutely in heaven. Then, to be able to participate with the Western Michigan basketball players just takes it to a whole other level,” Katie said. “Being able to witness that as a parent, you can’t even put it really into words or put a value on it because that’s really everything that we want for our kids. It’s for them to have the same opportunities as everybody else and to be able to experience the same things that everybody else gets to experience.”

“It’s important to bring all these groups together,” Weiler added. “Because it allows everyone to become friends and to overcome obstacles and challenges together, and to overcome the stereotypes and the stigmas that are around any disabilities.”

According to Weiler, the Beautiful Lives Project’s next event is with the Grand Valley State men’s basketball team.