KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Community Services Charity will host a free block party May 19 in downtown Kalamazoo.

The North Burdick Street Block Party, an annual event, will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the 300 block of North Burdick Street near West Kalamazoo Avenue.

It will be a family event with music, dancing, food, games, community resource tables and arts and crafts.

Community Services Charity is a nonprofit that works to improve the quality of life for people in the Kalamazoo area and connect residents with resources. The charity is linked to state Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo.