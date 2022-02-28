Nonprofit calls for change after report shows racial disparities in Kzoo youth arrests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A report from a statewide nonprofit shows that young people who are Black are more likely to be arrested and prosecuted in Kalamazoo’s juvenile justice system than their white counterparts.

Using Michigan State Police data, the report from the Michigan Center for Youth Racial Justice states Black juveniles accounted for 64% of youth arrests in Kalamazoo County in 2019, despite making up only 14% of the county’s population.

Advocates, including former Kalamazoo County Commissioner Stephanie Williams, are calling for a holistic, systemic change to policies that would drive on accountability, transparency, data-driven planning and effective diversion programs.

“The issue is even in the diversion that… there’s no tracking of if they were successful. Even talking about or understanding the barriers to diversion and then being able to complete it,” Williams said.

Williams, who now serves as a consultant to the center, hopes city and county leaders will walk the walk together with advocates and the public instead of just talking the talk.

“We have enough data, research… We have a full-fledged report, so they’re informed. Now, you really need to do the work,” she said. “When it’s put into action, you’ll start to see a difference within the community, within the people. You’ll see a difference in health and health outcomes, so that’s where we really need to be at. Thank you for the kind words and the ‘hallmark phrases,’ but we really need to see the words in action.”

Williams added there has been some progress at the county level with a passed resolution establishing an interactive data port, which she says helps address the transparency portion. Even with this, she says there is more that needs to be done from Lansing to various city halls, which is only possible if everyone is working together.