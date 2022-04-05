KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Prosecutors pulled back a man’s plea deal in a 2020 double murder because he refused to testify against his brother.

D-Angelo Davis had pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder in the deaths of Floyd Brashers Jr. and Katoya McPherson. Under the terms of a deal, other charges were dropped.

Kalamazoo County prosecutors say that Davis’ plea agreement required him to testify truthfully in the case against his brother, Tikario McMillon. But when McMillon’s trial came around, Davis refused to testify, they say.

As a result, the prosecutor’s office moved to vacate Davis’ plea and proceed with the original charges he faced: two counts of felony murder, a count of first-degree home invasion and three weapons counts.

Brashers, 36, and McPherson, 31, were shot and killed Dec. 28, 2020, in their home at the Oak Tree apartments in the area of Nazareth and Gull roads in Kalamazoo Township. Three suspects, including Davis and McMillon, were arrested and charged in the following months.

Last month, a mistrial was declared after a jury deadlocked on a verdict for McMillon, who is accused of murder, home invasion and weapons charges. A new trial was scheduled to begin April 25.

The third suspect, Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to being an accessory after the fact.

Davis is expected back in court for a conference June 15 and a trial has been scheduled for June 20.