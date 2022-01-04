No spectators for Loy Norrix HS athletic events in January, school says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools’ Loy Norrix High School Athletic Department has announced that there will be no spectators at home athletic events through the month of January. This decision was made to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to a post on the athletic department’s Facebook page, this will impact Men’s Swimming, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Wrestling and Competitive Cheer.

Last year, a live streaming camera was installed in the gym, the post said. Anyone who would like to watch an event that takes place in the gym via live stream can do so on MHSAA.TV. There is a monthly service fee of $10.99 to use the service.

The Facebook post said that the athletic department is looking for someone “tech savvy” to help livestream the Swim and Dive meets on the school’s YouTube page.

The athletic department says that it will re-evaluate the plan for February as the month goes on.