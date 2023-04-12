KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was seriously injured in a small plane crash at the airport in Kalamazoo Wednesday.

The single-engine Piper Saratoga crashed around 12:50 p.m., Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport Director Craig Williams confirmed to News 8.

The pilot was the only person on board and did not suffer any serious injuries, though Williams said an ambulance was called as a precaution.

Williams didn’t immediately know if the crash happened during takeoff or landing, nor did he have information about the flight.

The plane remained on the tarmac shortly after 1 p.m. Williams said that the runways were technically shut down, though the airport didn’t have any flights expected to go out or come until about 3:30 p.m.