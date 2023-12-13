KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — For 42 years, the family of a missing Kalamazoo woman wondered what happened to her.

Now Elaine Armstrong’s loved ones finally have answers.

In October of 1981, a woman’s body was found beaten, stabbed and set on fire outside the former Vic’s Office Supply on Garnet Avenue in San Diego. Police knew the woman had been experiencing homelessness in Pacific Beach, but they couldn’t figure out who she was. Her ID found near her body was burned and therefore unreadable.

This year, the San Diego District Attorney’s Office sent evidence to Othram, which specializes in forensic genetic genealogy. It’s an upgrade to traditional DNA testing.

The company has helped solve many cold cases, including the 1988 murder of Cathy Swartz in Three Rivers.

“No one should go nameless,” said Kristen Mittelman, Othram’s chief business development officer. “Nobody should be able to murder someone and then they lose their name, their identity forever.”

Othram’s team created a DNA profile and uploaded it to a genealogical database used by law enforcement. The profile led investigators to distant relatives from both sides of Armstrong’s family.

They eventually narrowed in on Armstrong’s most recent common ancestor. Her family’s DNA testing then confirmed Armstrong’s identity.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office also confirmed the result.

“Elaine can now be buried in the place where her family can find her, in a place where they can visit her,” Mittelman said. “(They) no longer have to sit out there searching for her wondering what has happened, is she out there, is she safe?”

Mittelman said she’s seen families spend decades looking for their missing loved ones. While learning about their death can be devastating, she said it provides them long-awaited answers.

“I think the truth is necessary to get to the next step: to get the justice,” Mittelman said.

It’s still unclear who killed Armstrong, but Mittelman is hopeful they will find that answer too.

“Most of the time when we identify a victim, within a few months to a year law enforcement does identify the perpetrator as well,” Mittelman said.

Mittelman hopes that as more of law enforcement turns to forensic genetic genealogy, there could be a world where families won’t have to wait for answers anymore.

“This technology will be given to all state labs, other country’s labs,” she said. “I believe there won’t be any more cold cases.”

If you have any information about the death of Elaine Armstrong, contact the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619.531.2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888.580.8477.