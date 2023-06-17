PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in a Saturday morning shooting in Portage.

Around 4:50 a.m., officers with the Portage Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of Lovebird Court and Mallard Circle after receiving reports about shots being fired.

Responding officers found several damaged vehicles along with a single shotgun shell and birdshot pellets.

PDPS said the preliminary investigation shows that a male, his age has not been released, parked his blue Toyota Highlander SUV with a Florida license plate on Lovebird Court and grabbed a shotgun from the trunk. He then fired a single shot at another male who had arrived in a separate vehicle shortly beforehand.

The shooter then drove off, the department of public safety said.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The investigation is ongoing.