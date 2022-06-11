KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in a Friday shooting in Kalamazoo.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers with the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department were sent to Humphrey Street near Fenimore Avenue after receiving reports of shots being fired into a home in the area.

Responding officers found multiple shell casings in the roadway and bullet holes in the side of the home and vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

The police department said that there were people inside and outside the home at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.343.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

This shooting remains under investigation.