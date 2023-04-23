KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in a late Saturday evening Kalamazoo house fire.

Around 11:40 p.m., crews with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to State Street near Reed Avenue after receiving reports about a fire.

Responding crews found fire and smoke coming from the upstairs bedroom.

KDPS said the damage was contained to the bedroom and attic space.

Two people inside the home were able to evacuate. They were not hurt.

The American Red Cross has been notified, KDPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The fire remains under investigation.