The scene of a crash at Helzberg Diamonds in Portage. (July 27, 2022)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A vehicle crashed into a storefront in Portage on Wednesday morning but no one was injured, police said.

It happened around 10 a.m. on South Westnedge Avenue just south of W Milham Avenue. A white vehicle was seen with its front smashed against a Helzberg Diamonds store.

According to Portage Public Safety Director Nick Arnold, the driver had been at the store for an appointment and hit the wrong pedal, which caused the vehicle to run into the building’s gas meter connection and electrical box.

Arnold said there was damage to the gas meter but not the building. There were no injuries.

Public safety officers taped off the scene as they cleaned up and investigated.